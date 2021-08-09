OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Blue Valley School District just joined a growing list of districts which will require masks of students in all grades, vaccinated or not.
Three hours into Monday night’s school board meeting, the board voted 6-to-1 to expand their mask mandate to all grades for everyone who doesn’t have a medical exemption. This also applies to their 18-21 Program for students with special needs. Board member Tom Mitchell was the sole no vote.
About 75 people gathered outside district headquarters before the meeting began. Most were not allowed in due to limited attendance favoring the 20 people who signed up in advance to address the board. The public comment section of each meeting is limited to 20 people for three minutes each. One person signed up did not show up.
Seven of the 19 who spoke were opposed to any mask mandate, even the more limited one that was in place before Monday’s meeting.
“The bottom line is you don’t have a say in my child’s medical decision,” said Brooke Loo. “None of you do.”
“These kids have gone through a lot. I know that we all have. But it’s starting to get tiring,” said Larry Nickell.
“I do not consent for a school to provide mask for my child!” said Holly Rook, with defiance in her voice.
Last week the Blue Valley School District mandated masks for kids, staff and visitors in buildings up to 8th grade. The focus was on buildings with kids too young to be vaccinated. That policy was in line with a mandate issued by the Johnson County Commissioners, the elected body that can create mandates. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment had recommended a mandate that extended to grade 12.
“Please listen to the organizations whose job it is to keep our kids safe,” said Bob Stewart, addressing the board.
He was one of 12 of the 19 speakers who urged the board to expand the mandate up to grade 12. That’s what the CDC recently recommended, what the county health department recommended and what numerous other local districts have done, including Shawnee Mission, Olathe and DeSoto in Johnson County. All of those decisions came last week, with DeSoto voting on August 2nd and the others voting on August 5th, the day the new CDC guidelines were issued.
“There has been a silent majority supporting masks,” said Sloane Heller, who spoke in support of expanding the mandate.
“Of course, all people have the right to talk, but not all ideas should be weighted with equal legitimacy,” said Sylvia Williams.
“I’d like to ask you to dismiss the extraneous noise that is out there, the loud noises, the angry voices, the vitriol,” added Yvette Nguyen.
“Good leaders don’t always have many friends because they have to make decisions that will not please everyone,” Melissa Gener, MD told the board, issuing a challenge.
Before voting Monday night, the board spent about an hour asking questions of the health department’s epidemiologist.
At the start of the meeting, one board member said they had received 1,400 emails on the topic.
