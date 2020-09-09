OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Day one is in the books for students in the Blue Valley District! Many students went back on a hybrid plan and it’s their first day of school since March!
KCTV5 News talked with the Ross family in Leawood who have two kids heading back Wednesday. Campbell is in fifth grade and Buddy is in second. They are both on the hybrid plan where they’ll be home on the laptop three days a week and in person two days a week.
So far, their mom says they’re doing really well, despite the fact they’d both rather be back in school with their friends. She says the only tough adjustment has been getting out of relaxation mode while they’re comfy at home.
“It was hard just to get them going and I’m like OK, this is officially a school day! My son was like can I play on my iPad today and I’m like this is not an iPad day this is a school day. So that’s the hard part right now it’s just getting them focused again and realizing that no, you are still in school even though you’re at home,” mother Chelsea Ross said.
In Blue Valley, the hybrid plan is just for elementary students. Middle and high school students are all virtual for at least the next month.
“It’s nice to know that they’ll actually have days where they have the full structure of school and they’re getting out. They’re going out the door, it’s just maintaining that here at home also,” Ross said.
For the Ross’ who’ve lost love ones to the coronavirus, easing back into school slowly felt like the safe way to go and now in the event of another shutdown, their kids will know what to expect.
“Do they love it? No. Would they prefer to be in person? Yes. But can they do it? Yeah. So that was good to see,” Ross said.
And let’s be honest, it’s kind of cool to be able to pat the dog and raid the fridge during a school day!
In Blue Valley, it’s only the elementary students that are hybrid. For now, middle school and high school are all virtual. The district will reevaluate whether it’s safe to return in early October.
