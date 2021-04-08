OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Blue Valley School Board unanimously upheld their health protocols for school, which essentially extends their mask mandate.
Under a new Kansas law, people who take issue with health mandates can demand a hearing. That happened yesterday and tonight the board will vote.
A mediation lawyer who heard from the aggrieved parents and the district began by presenting his findings to the school board in a virtual meeting.
The district tried to hold the initial hearing in-person on Tuesday, but it ended before it really began when a man in the audience refused to wear a mask and refused to leave.
Instead, it happened virtually yesterday. By law, the board has to hire an impartial hearing officer to conduct the process. In this case, it’s a lawyer who specializes in mediation.
Whatever happens, that new law that sparked all of this also allows anyone not satisfied with the board’s vote to file suit in court.
