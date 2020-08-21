OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – One of the metro’s largest school districts will start the year with at least some students spending part of the time going to in-person classes.
In a letter sent to parents Friday, the Blue Valley School District announced plans to start elementary students under a hybrid model of instruction while older students will start the year with distance learning.
The district had previously stated they would follow guidance by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, but the school board announced Tuesday that they were appointing a committee to review and determine their own guidelines for determining school return plans.
Details on how students will split their days between in-person and remote learning can be found at the district website, BlueValleyK12.org.
After reviewing the committee’s updated criteria, the school determined it was in the “orange” gating zone. Under that designation both hybrid and in-person learning options are possible, district officials said they hoped to see an improvement in conditions so more students could return to in-person classes.
Students who have opted for all-virtual learning were not affected by this change. The district is reopening the registration selection portal from Monday, August 24, through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, for families that want to update their in-person or VirtualED choice.
The “orange” gating level also means that all athletic competitions and other activities are postponed. Activities and athletic practices currently happening will cease as of Saturday, August 22, and district officials will meet again in two weeks to determine if they can resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.