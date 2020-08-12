OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley School District has released their criteria on how they will make decisions about the safest learning mode to start the upcoming school year.
This comes after Monday night's board of education meeting and review of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment public health recommendations for K-12 schools.
The school board voted to accept the learning mode recommendations from the JCDHE with a modification that "creates a consistent learning mode across all levels, meaning that early childhood and elementary students will follow the same learning mode as middle/high school students."
The recommendations are based on currently available information, data and science and expert analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Children’s Mercy Hospital.
The district says the recommendations are intended to mitigate the risk of exposure.
The graphic below describes the learning mode and recommendations for activities and athletics at each gating criteria level using a stoplight of sorts－green, yellow, red and black.
"Throughout the 2020-21 school year, we will work closely with JCDHE to monitor community and school conditions and make adjustments as needed. We acknowledge that as new evidence emerges, recommendations and gating criteria may change. Blue Valley is committed to providing staff, students and families as much advance notice as possible when moving from one mode of learning to another with an exception for situations requiring immediate action. The district’s goal is to provide two-week advance notice," the district said in a letter to parents.
Next week health officials and district leaders will meet to review the data and the gating criteria, specifically looking at how case counts have trended in August.
"At this time, final recommendations will be made and the district will share the safest learning mode for in-person learning students to start the year.
The district said they are also working to understand how activities and athletics will be impacted by the gating criteria.
"Final determinations regarding the National Federation of State High School Associations defined high-risk activities and athletics are currently pending as the district awaits further guidance. This includes wrestling, football, dance, band and choir. We know these opportunities contribute to the overall school experience for our students," the district said.
More information about the JCDHE’s recommended learning modes and gating criteria is available on the district’s back-to-school website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.