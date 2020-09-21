FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Blue Valley announced Monday night that all students who are registered for in-person learning will attend school in-person at least two days per week.

The Blue Valley School District announced that middle and high school students will begin a hybrid learning model on October 5th.

“With mitigation strategies in place, middle and high school students will begin the hybrid (limiting capacity) model on Oct. 5. It is important that students are experiencing in-person instruction as often as possible. The middle and high school hybrid schedule will alternate in-person and at-home learning days on an AA/BB schedule, and will not include the distance learning day in the current elementary hybrid model. While this alternating pattern means the in-person and at-home days will look different each week, this schedule offers maximum in-person time which we know is a priority for our families. The assignment to an A or B attendance day is dependent on the last name of the oldest child in the family--Group A is last names A-L and Group B is last names M-Z. Principals will be sending more detailed hybrid schedules later this week,” the school district said.

Students who registered for the all-virtual option or VirtualED, are not impacted by these changes in learning mode.