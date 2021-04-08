OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — A decision from the Blue Valley School Board Thursday could pave the way for a court challenge to a new Kansas law that allows speedy hearings for those opposed to mask mandates and other restrictions related to the current state disaster emergency.

Senate Bill 40 was signed by Governor Laura Kelly on March 24; a compromise bill to enable her to get the emergency status extended.

The board had to vote on grievances filed by three people. The law requires hearings be set within a matter of days.

Following Wednesday’s hearings, the Blue Valley School Board discussed two matters. One was whether the existing policy should be changed. The other was whether the hearing requests were even valid under Senate Bill 40.

Upper grade students returned in-person to Blue Valley schools less than three weeks ago and only have seven weeks left. Board members all expressed their concern with going backward if infection spreads.

“Man, we’re on the two yard line and I’d just hate to fumble here and do something that we might regret,” said board member Tom Mitchell.

People are passionate about mask mandates. So much so, that the initial, in-person hearing was postponed and turned virtual when a man refused to wear one and refused to leave until police intervened.

An outside attorney acted as hearing officer, as required by the new law.

“There is not much guidance in SB 40 as to what to do here, so I did the best I could,” hearing officer Roger Warren said to the board before discussing his findings.

Warren is an attorney with no previous relationship who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution.

At issue is the board’s Navigating Change Policy, which relies on the advice of federal, state and county health authorities.

“I can probably find some level of documentation that claims to have the answer that agrees with me from my perspective,” said board member Mike Seitz. “I have chosen to believe what the CDC, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment have said... We made a decision to follow science in August and I’m exceedingly proud of this board for holding to that.”

That board vote was in August, which leads to the second issue. The law went into effect two weeks ago. The district’s general counsel told the board Kansas laws don’t typically apply retroactively.

“When a new law is passed or current law is amended, there’s a presumption in our state that it is forward acting,” Melissa Hillman explained. “Only if the legislative intent is clear in the law does it act retroactively. This law was signed by the governor on March 24th and took effect on March 25th. It wouldn’t apply to action you took last fall, like adopting the Navigating Change Policy.”

Furthermore, SB 40 specifically states a hearing be requested “within 30 days after the action was taken, order was issued or policy was adopted.” It’s been more than 30 days from August to now.

The board voted unanimously (7-0) to dismiss the hearing requests on those grounds but also voted to maintain its mask requirement -- almost to put an exclamation point on it.

Hillman said it could now very well be up to a district court judge to decide how to interpret SB 40.