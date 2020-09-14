OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Blue Valley School District announced Monday that elementary full in-person learning is set to begin October 5.
The district said that all elementary students who registered for in-person learning should be prepared to attend school in-person five days a week (this decision does not impact those who registered for the all-virtual option, VirtualED).
The date of October 5 is assuming the district will fall within the KSDE's YELLOW or ORANGE gating level criteria at that time.
“It is important to note that the week of Sept. 21 current data will be applied by district administration to determine the appropriate modes of learning under the KSDE gating criteria for Oct. 5-30. Elementary students will be full in-person as long as we are in the YELLOW or ORANGE level, which we anticipate being. As communicated previously, the week of Sept. 21 district administration will also review and determine the appropriate modes of learning for middle and high school,” the district said in an email to parents.
