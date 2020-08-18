OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - After nearly two hours of public comments, the Blue Valley school board decided they will determine the criteria to use when deciding if schools can be in-person instead of virtual when students return this fall.
This means the district will set their own path for return instead of strictly adhering to the guidance of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, rescinding the board's earlier decision to follow the JCDHE gating chart.
Dozens of Blue Valley parents held a rally earlier in the day to push the district to let elementary age children have in-person learning.
That was ahead of Tuesday night's scheduled meeting, where people packed the room to share opinions on all sides.
“So, we’re not asking you as a board to say, ‘Hey, it’s too risky to play sports.’ We’re saying put it back on us as parents. We’ll decide,” parent Michelle Mitchell said.
“I request to play fall sports. Playing high school sports is a voluntary action. Those who don’t feel safe, they have the option to opt out,” student Ethan Hunt added.
There were also some at the meeting pushing to prioritize safety over sports.
“I believe that it’s vitally important to keep out students and teachers safe. I support the measures taken to protect our students and staff even though it may be an inconvenience to me and my family,” parent Shelly Grover said. “You are a board of education and education needs to be the priority here.”
