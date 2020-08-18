OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley Board of Education is taking another look at its reopening plan.
Board members are meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk about when students can safely return to class. There is 90 minutes set aside for public comments. Then, the board will discuss gating criteria used to determine when it’s safe to change learning modes.
This comes after a Blue Valley North High School football player tested positive for COVID-19. As coaches decide what this means for student athletes, educators decide what this means for the rest of the student population.
The district's plan now is based on the percentage of positive cases. In-person classes can only happen when there is less than 5 percent of positive cases and decreasing number of new cases.
The school board will look at how Johnson County how has trended in August.
The district recently said more devices are coming for elementary school students for use at school and at home. Not all districts have those resources and will return to school next week.
