OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – One of Johnson County’s largest school districts is pushing back the start of the new school year as officials continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to parents, Blue Valley superintendent Tonya Merrigan announced that the first day of school for the upcoming year would not be until September 9.

That date would be in line with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s efforts to have the state’s K-12 schools delay their start until after Labor Day to give districts more time to develop and implement plans to address concerns over the continued spread of COVID-19.

Under the new school calendar, teachers would return to school on August 20 to begin preparations for the school year.

“We want to have the best possible start to this unprecedented school year. In order to do this, we need to delay the start of the school year until Wednesday, Sept. 9,” Merrigan wrote in the letter. “The additional time will ensure our staff members have as much time as possible to prepare teachers and class schedules for VirtualEd and the many modifications to In-Person Learning, as well as to obtain essential products to keep students and staff safe while at school.”

The superintendent is asking for parents to review the districts “Return to Learn” plan and provide feedback on the revised calendar and the in-person and virtual learning plans.

“Together, by taking steps to keep everyone healthy, we will get through this and provide a positive learning experience for the 23,000 students counting on us,” Merrigan wrote.