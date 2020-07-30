BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs School District is officially going to require that masks be worn for the 2020-2021 school year.
This will apply to all in-person students, as well as staff members.
They said in a Facebook post:
"After careful consideration and conversation with local health officials and our task force committees, we will now require cloth face masks for all in-person students and staff members for the 2020-2021 school year.
This policy will be evaluated throughout the year as the situation surrounding COVID-19 changes. We feel strongly that masks will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide the safest possible environment for our students and staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.