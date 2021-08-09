BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Blue Springs School District will be following the mask mandate of Jackson County until it expires, the school board said tonight.
During the Monday Board of Education meeting, the district said it would be following the Jackson County mask mandate, which went into effect last week. This means everyone inside Blue Springs schools will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
If the order does expire, the board plans on making masks optional.
Because of this decision, the district is giving families a chance to make changes to their learning plans. Parents have until Friday at 3 p.m. to change if their students will go to school virtually or in person.
Also, because of a federal order, masks will be required on Blue Springs transportation, including busses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.