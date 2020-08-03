(CBS NEWS) – As families prepare for a new school year, millions of parents aren't sure if their kids will actually be in the classroom this fall. That's making it difficult to figure out what kind of supplies they'll need.

With so much uncertainty, retailers are changing the way they market during the back-to-school season.

"Retailers, like consumers, are looking at all possible scenarios for back to school,” Katherine Cullen from the National Retail Federation said.

The NRF predicts Americans will actually spend more than ever on back to school this year, a record $33.9 billion. The average household is expected to shell out almost $790, about $93 more than last year.

"Big ticket items are certainly helping to drive up the spending this year,” Cullen said. “Most of them are expecting they will have to make some purchases for a home learning environment. Things like laptops, headphones, but also furniture, lamps, desks.”

Parent Hannah DiRenzo said she is usually getting her kids ready for a new school year right now.

"Normally I would probably be looking for sales by now, getting new clothes, and school supplies,” she explained.

This year, though, things are far from normal. Her district is planning a hybrid schedule with students learning at school and home, but that's not finalized.

"It's frustrating,” DiRenzo said. “I'm not really sure what we're going to do if they open up schools, depending on the guidelines and how the cases are in the area. I might end up home schooling them.”

For now, DiRenzo said she is prepared for at-home learning after getting electronics when school shut down in the spring. The plan now is to wait to see what happens before buying any new supplies.

The National Retail Federation also noted it expects back-to-college spending to hit a record this year, an estimated $67.7 billion.