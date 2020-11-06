OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Ascension Catholic School in Overland Park is transitioning to virtual learning after two of their teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
After consulting with the Johnson County Health Department, it was determined that five additional teachers would need to quarantine.
Due to so many teachers being out of the building and how few substitute teachers are available, the school decided to transition to virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 16.
During the week of Nov. 9, the school will be professionally cleaned.
The school said, "Currently, the Johnson County community and schools are seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. We are asking families to remain aware of COVID-19 symptoms which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, body aches, and loss of taste or smell. If anyone experiences any of these symptoms, they should stay home from school and seek testing."
