SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) - The vote Wednesday afternoon was five to five, so members were split. Now districts like Shawnee Mission don’t have an executive order to fall back on as they continue to adjust their back to school plans.

Board members listened to Dr. Lee Norman and asked him questions before giving statements and casting their votes. In order to adopt the executive order to start school after Labor Day, it needed a simple majority, which didn’t happen.

Districts two, three, five, six and seven all voted no. Members who voted for the order represent districts one, four, eight, nine, and ten.

2020 is also an election year for the even-numbered seats for the school board. Roberts is giving up his seat to run for a different elected position while seats four, six, and ten are running unopposed. Kathy Busch is the only incumbent defending her seat. When she addressed the board about Wednesday’s vote, she explained to scope of COVID-19 in Kansas.

“This pandemic is not local. It is throughout the state right now. It is in all but two or three counties. And, you know, I’d have to say unfortunately we are a mobile society. We move from city to city, county to county throughout the state and sometimes our folks are not staying home too well,” Busch said.

“Political will is lacking in America these days, but I think the pendulum is starting to swing. Recognize that families have an important role to play. It’s not the duty of government to ensure that every child receives an education. Rather, the responsibility is to make sure every child has the opportunity for quality education,” Roberts said.

For a lot of the state board members, they resulted with the idea of local districts like Shawnee Mission or KCK making their own decisions, versus one overarching decision made for schools across the state.

Kansas is a diverse state with districts in rural areas, college towns, and a large city here in the metro.

Board members like Ben Jones, who voted against Governor Kelly’s executive order, says leaving it up to the districts to decide is the best way to handle reopening schools.

“The timeline is different for every community and every school board to address this executive order does not give that flexibility to our local districts and a timeline for our districts,” Jones said.

Michelle Dombrosky, who voted to delay the first day of school until after Labor Day, says it should be a uniform decision.

“This isn’t about me, and in the time of a pandemic it’s not about local control either. If Kansans wanted local control over all aspects of education, we wouldn’t even have a state Board of Education because some issues transcend local control,” Dombrosky said.

Dr. Norman says the issue of Coronavirus doesn’t stop at the school doors. He says the goal is to get kids back to school, but in a safe way.

“They say we want to keep our schools intact; we want to keep our hospitals intact. I think for communities this could be a significant rallying point to mitigate the risks,” Dr. Norman said.

In a statement Wednesday Governor Kelly said:

“The cases of COVID-19 in Kansas are at an all-time high and continue to rise. Our decisions must be informed by public health experts not politics. This vote puts our students, faculty, their families and our economy at risk. I will continue to work with our school districts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children and ask every school district to delay the start of school.”

At the Shawnee Mission School District, they are considering how they’ll take the advice of health officials and the state board’s vote into their planning process.

“In this case, the resources are going to be a challenge because we don’t know all the mitigating things we’ll need to do and cost us. But, even the start date, which is something we always knew in advance. So I think there is a lot of confusion the districts are feeling right now. We’re just going to have to regroup and have some conversations and figure things out,” Shawnee Mission School District spokesperson David Smith said.

At the Shawnee Mission School District Board meeting Wednesday evening, the district said they will return to school after Labor Day.

The Blue Valley School District also said they will start school after Labor Day.

Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony S. Lewis sent KCTV5 News a statement stating they are, "preparing a proposal to begin the school year after Labor Day."