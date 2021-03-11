INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Over the next several weeks, many school districts in the metro area are returning to five-day-a-week, in-person learning for all grade levels.
One area school district has been at that level since the beginning of the school year. We checked in with a school in the Independence School District to find out what parents can expect as they return to the classroom in a pandemic.
“It is definitely stressful,” said Megan McMurray, a fourth grade teacher at Castle Park Elementary. But she adds, she and her kids have come a long way.
“They are amazing,” said McMurray. “They want to hand sanitize, wipe their desks down, stay in their bubble space.”
It helps that school districts have learned so much about the virus since schools shut down a year ago. And more teachers and staff have the vaccine available to them. But that wasn’t the case when the Independence district opened on August 24, 2020. It was the only metro district to start in-person, five days a week for all grade levels.
“Without a doubt, my hair was much less gray a year ago,” said Dr. Dale Herl, Superintendent.
The district did offer teachers and staff sabbatical—only 30 of the 2,300 staffers took it. Most of the students, 75%, returned in person last fall. The remaining 25% started virtually, but only 18% are still virtual.
The district launched a Covid-19 dashboard to keep teachers, parents and students informed. The highest active case number came on December 17 with about 55 active cases—a positivity rate of .53%.
It’s dropped steadily since then. This week it’s at .09%
Dr. Herl said that the mental health of the students was the biggest driving factor in his decision to bring the kids back to the classroom. The district has counselors available to students, and he recommends other districts to the same.
“We still offer that, even for our virtual kids,” said Herl.
And he’s glad to be a resource for other districts as they return to in-person learning.
“We’ve had numerous school districts reach out,” said Herl. “I’ve talked to them on the phone. We’ve had some come in and walk through out buildings and see what our safety protocols look like and kind of our philosophy on how we entered into having school.”
Dr. Herl says he hopes his district can offer other districts hope in a time of crisis.
“I would be lying if I said I never had any doubts and I wasn’t nervous,” said Herl, “but at the end of the day, I had to make a decision that I felt was best for kids. Right or wrong, that’s where we’re at and it went well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.