KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There are additional KCKPD officers at yet another metro school today due to it being named in an anonymous message, which threatened gunfire at multiple KCK schools.
According to a letter sent to Bishop Ward High School parents, their school was named along with Wyandotte, Schlagle and Harmon high schools.
The threat claimed that shooting would happened after dismissal.
A similar threat was made toward Wyandotte high School on Monday, the letter says.
Notably, the letter from Bishop Ward states that this newest threatening message appears to be "related to a shooting over the weekend of two teenagers at a gathering on Southwest Boulevard." Further details regarding that connection were not provided.
The full letter that was sent to Bishop Ward parents is available below:
"Bishop Ward is one of several local schools named in an anonymous message threatening gunfire at school buildings this afternoon. Other schools named include Wyandotte, Schlagle and Harmon high schools.
With the help of Officer Kohrs, KCK Police are providing extra officers on campus. The threat reportedly says shooting will happen after dismissal time. We have additional police support here on campus through the rest of the day.
You may be aware that Wyandotte High School had to deal with a similar threat yesterday. It appears these threats are related to the shooting over the weekend of two teenagers at a gathering on Southwest Boulevard.
We are grateful to the students who have come forward to share this information so we can take the appropriate steps to keep everyone safe. We are grateful as well for the cooperation of KCK Police in protecting our school and community.
Officer Kohrs and the police assure us that the safest place for all of us right now is here at school where everyone is protected. We understand this information is disruptive for all of us, but let us please do our best to stay calm and go about our business while keeping an eye out for anything unusual.
We will send updates as soon as we have any additional information to share.
Thanks and God bless,
Jay Dunlap
President
Bishop Ward High School"
