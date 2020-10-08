LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Right now, families across the metro are faced with tough decisions.
KCTV5 is your School Authority and KCTV5's Abby Dodge has spent days investigating how many families have pulled their kids out of local school districts.
A source with the Olathe Public Schools said they are down 1,100 students, and that matches a trend we’re seeing.
In the Shawnee Mission School District, they are missing even more students and some parents say they have no plans to return any time soon.
Parents like Diane Petrella say moving their kids from public school to private was the right decision for their future success.
“I would say definitely I saw a huge change in my 6th grader’s attitudes and just mental wellbeing once they were able to go back to school,” she said.
Petrella has two high schoolers at Shawnee Mission South and says their experience contrasts with their younger siblings’.
“It’s a challenge,” Petrella said. “They really miss their friends. They miss the social aspect. I have a senior this year missing all of the fun things associated with your senior year.”
Over the last few weeks KCTV5’s Abby Dodge has called, emailed and texted school districts in the KC metro. Six got back to her.
Because some schools have not reported their enrollment to the states quite yet, these are unofficial calculations.
North Kansas City is down 166 students, that’s less than 1%. Lee’s Summit says its enrollment is down less than 1%, too, by 122 kids. Independence is down 300 kids, which comes out to 2.1% of their population.
A source with the Olathe school district says they are down 2.8%, or about 1,100 students. KCPS has one of the highest withdraw rates we found at 4.6%; that’s 641 students.
The highest rate of all the schools who responded to Dodge’s request is at the Shawnee Mission School District. There were 1,400 kids, or 5. 1%, who were not enrolled that the district was expecting to retain.
“It was a really hard choice,” Petrella said. “We have loved our public schools, and we have had a great experience and education for the most part in the S.M. schools.”
However, Diane says her kids struggled in the spring and didn’t want to repeat it.
Joe Quinn’s youngest child had the same experience in Shawnee Mission.
“Well, she’s pretty driven and I expected her to still do her work, but there just wasn’t a lot to do,” Quinn said.
Now, school funding could be in jeopardy.
Dodge spoke with CFO of the Shawnee Mission School District Russell Knapp.
He says, “The 1,400-kid decrease this year will not come into play when it comes to the school finance formula. But, we would have to rebound next year and our enrollment numbers would have to be back up.”
This is because funding is based off of the higher of the previous two years. Next year, they will use enrollment from the 2019-2020 school year, not this year. But, in the 2022-23 school year -- if the school district is still down a significant amount of students -- there could be some changes.
Knapp says, “We’ll make staffing adjustments accordingly. We wouldn’t have to make budget cuts per se, but we would align our staffing along with our enrollment.”
In a reply to a Facebook post Dodge made, one mother says her three children will not go back to SMSD. Another parent says they are happy with the decision they’ve made for now. Others say they are just waiting until their kids are back in the classroom fulltime.
We reached out to Blue Valley and Blue Springs school districts for this story. Blue Springs did not return our calls or emails. Blue Valley says it will not give out the data until they make it official.
