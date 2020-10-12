OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Over 200 people are now in quarantine after an outbreak among the Olathe School District.
KCTV5 News has confirmed that 174 students are in quarantine after 25 confirmed cases. 54 staff members are also quarantining after 11 employees tested positive.
It's not clear if these are all at one school or among all schools.
We've also learned the Olathe Northwest football team is under quarantine until October 21st.
The Olathe School District sent KCTV5 News a statement.
In the past week, there have been four (4) individuals test positive for COVID-19. Due to the high levels of exposure in interplay, practices and scrimmages, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment determined that 174 student athletes needed to quarantine. We are working closely with all student athletes and the JCDHE in order to resume activities in a safe manner.
As of today, Olathe South and Olathe Northwest will not be playing this week.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
