KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Less than a week into the new school year, the Piper School District has changed its mask policy to exempt preschool students, athletes and some staffers working in offices.
The Piper Board of Education voted Monday night 4-3 to exempt students at its Early Childhood Program from the district's mask mandate, although preschool staff are still required to wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Board had decided Aug. 9 to require masks for all students, staff and visitors at all district buildings by a vote of 4-3.
Monday's updated vote also exempts those working in a private office space with a door, noting that these people "will still be required to wear masks when working outside of their private office or when more than one individual is present within the office space," according to an email sent to parents and staffers summarizing the Board meeting decisions. That exemption passed by a vote of 7-0.
The Board had also voted unanimously that "athletes actively engaged in an organized sports practice or competition" are exempt from the mask mandate.
"These and all district COVID mitigation procedures will continue to be a Board discussion topic at all future meetings," the letter to parents states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.