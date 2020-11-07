CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Raymore-Peculiar School District, two students and three teachers have tested positive for COVID-19.
They said they learned this information on Saturday.
Those who have tested positive are:
- One student at Timber Creek Elementary School.
- One student at Ray-Pec High School.
- Two teachers at Creekmoor Elementary School.
- One teacher who works at East Middle School and South Middle School.
The Cass County Health Department and district administrators have conducted contact tracing, so anyone who has been potentially exposed and needs to quarantine has been notified.
All families are urged to continue practicing healthy behaviors. That include wearing face coverings, staying home when sick, and washing one's hands frequently.
