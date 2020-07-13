KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Monday is the first day back for some students as they return to in-person learning at two North Kansas City schools.

Crestview and Winnwood elementary offer year-round schooling in the district.

Before heading into the classroom, everyone will have their temperature checked and mask on. Also, no additional visitors are allowed in the building.

Staff will disinfect often and do wellness checks before anyone steps inside

Recess and lunch will also be much different. Kids will take timed turns on playground equipment in small groups.

Students will take their lunches back to their classrooms to avoid a large group gathered in the cafeterias.

This is the first group of students back in session in the Kansas City area for the 2020-21 school year, but North Kansas City is heading into its second week of in-person summer school.

North Kansas City Schools finish first week of in-person summer school More than 900 metro area students wrapped up their first week of in-person school since March on Friday.

KCTV5 News reached out to district officials to find out how each room is sanitized, what enforcement of social distancing and mask-wearing looks like and if any staff member has been or will be tested for COVID-19. The district did not have anyone available to answer our questions directly.

A news release sent last week says kids and teachers are happy to be back, even in a modified format.

The superintendent of North Kansas City schools said he visited some of the classrooms and kids did not seem to be bothered by wearing masks.

Virtual summer and year-round school is also available for families that cannot send their child back yet.

Crestview and Winnwood will follow the same health guidelines as the summer session.