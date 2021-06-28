Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- A school bus struck a Kansas City, Missouri police motorcycle Monday morning on Interstate 29 near Tiffany Springs Parkway in the city's Northland.
The officer was standing on the passenger side of a car while conducting a traffic stop on I-29. That's when his motorcycle, which was parked behind the car, was hit by the bus. The bus then slammed into the rear-end of the car.
The officer was able to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
The motorcycle was thrown into a Chevy, causing the bike's fuel tank to catch fire. The Chevy driver suffered burns to her left arm as a result.
The incident is currently under investigation.
