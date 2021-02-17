WYANDOTTE, CO (KCTV5) – A road project is underway in Wyandotte County along K-5 from 78th St. to 63rd St. Work is scheduled to last until December 10.
The Unified Government project is for road improvements and will include grading, surfacing and storm sewer work. Two lanes of traffic will be reduced to one, 11 foot wide lane of thru traffic.
For additional information, visit www.kandrive.org.
