Savannah Rudicel joined KCTV5 News in June 2019.
She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at KOMU 8 News in Columbia, Missouri. She covered state and local politics, severe weather events and human-interest stories.
Savannah was a lead reporter for the 2018 Missouri Senate race, providing live coverage during major debates and election night.
One of Savannah’s favorite assignments was reporting internationally on the 2018 Nobel Prize Celebration from Stockholm, Sweden, when a University of Missouri professor emeritus won the award for Chemistry.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Savannah loves to snowboard, run and spend time with her cat.
Savannah grew up in the Kansas City area and is honored to share stories in her hometown.
