Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump's former press secretary, is expected to announce Monday that she is running for governor of Arkansas, a source familiar with the plan told CNN.
Asa Hutchinson, the current governor of Arkansas, is term limited.
Sanders has been seen as a likely candidate ever since she left the White House in the summer of 2019.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.