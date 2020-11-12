Whether you've been naughty or nice... Santa Claus is coming to town.
The pandemic can't stop his Christmas magic --- though, it has made things a lot different for him in 2020.
So, here are a few places to take the kids to visit with the "the big guy" this year .
The biggest difference at all of these locations: they require online, advanced reservations -- no contact is allowed. So, no sitting on Santa's lap this year. And, masks are required for anyone over age 2.
The pandemic can't stop his Christmas magic --- though, it has made things a lot different for him in 2020.
So, here are a few places to take the kids to visit with the "the big guy" this year .
The biggest difference at all of these locations: they require online, advanced reservations -- no contact is allowed. So, no sitting on Santa's lap this year. And, masks are required for anyone over age 2.
Bass Pro Shops in Independence, Olathe and at Cabela's at the Legends... they have an elaborate wonderland set up, complete with a magic Santa, acrylic shield … plus, they are mandating temperature screenings for families and team members.
Plus, they offer you a free 4x6 photo and a shareable video
You can also find Santa at:
Plus, they offer you a free 4x6 photo and a shareable video
You can also find Santa at:
Zona Rosa - for an additional charge, you can set up a personal virtual experience using video conference technology.
Oak Park Mall
Independence Center
Crown Center -- where Santa will make a grand entrance in front of the Crown Center Shops in a horse drawn carriage on Black Friday , November 27th at 10:30 in the morning.... before he takes up his residence in the Gingerbread Station on the first floor. What's nice there is that a photographer is on hand to take the memorable picture for a fee -- or you can take your own.
Oak Park Mall
Independence Center
Crown Center -- where Santa will make a grand entrance in front of the Crown Center Shops in a horse drawn carriage on Black Friday , November 27th at 10:30 in the morning.... before he takes up his residence in the Gingerbread Station on the first floor. What's nice there is that a photographer is on hand to take the memorable picture for a fee -- or you can take your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.