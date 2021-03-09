Click here for updates on this story
SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW ) -- California State Parks rolled out five additional beach wheelchairs for people with disabilities thanks to a grant of nearly $14,000 from the California Coastal Conservancy.
The special new chairs have big fat tires that can roll through sand, making a visit to the beach possible for everyone.
The wheel chairs must be reserved at any of the eight state beaches located in Santa Cruz County.
