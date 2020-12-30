KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Sam Rodgers Health Center, in partnership with Worlds of Fun Amusement Park, has announced that it will host free COVID-19 Testing for Missouri residents on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
COVID-19 Testing will take place Worlds of Fun Toll Plaza located at 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. in Kansas City, MO.
Registration is strongly is recommended but not required.
You can register here.
