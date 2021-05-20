(CNN) — Salma Hayek ha decidido hablar sobre su dura batalla contra el covid-19.
En una entrevista reciente con Variety, la actriz mexicana dijo que contrajo el virus al principio de la pandemia y casi termina en el hospital.
«Mi médico me suplicó que fuera al hospital porque estaba muy mal», dijo Hayek a la publicación. «Le dije: ‘No, gracias. Preferiría morir en casa'».
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek dijo que pasó siete semanas aislada en su casa y que incluso le pusieron oxígeno.
Aunque ha vuelto a trabajar en la película «House of Gucci» de Ridley Scott, dijo que todavía no tiene la energía que alguna vez tuvo.
Hayek es una de las celebridades que ha compartido públicamente sus experiencias al haber enfermado de covid-19 en el último año.
