Click here for updates on this story
SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) -- The Saginaw Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old boy that happened Friday, July 16, around 5:30 p.m.
Officers converged on the neighborhood at Hampshire near Drexel in southeast Saginaw, investigating a call of a child being shot. When police arrived, they found the 4-year-old boy inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound according to police.
Police say the boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.