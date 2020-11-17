Ryan Reynolds is remembering his friend, Alex Trebek.
The "Jeopardy!" host died November 8 after battling pancreatic cancer for a year and a half.
Trebek was 80.
Reynolds talked to "Extra" about the effect his friend's death had on him.
"It forces you to look around a little bit and see the people and the faces that are in our lives every day and really remember not to taking them for granted," Reynolds said. "I was talking to Alex on the phone two months ago, and that was amazing then just like that he was gone."
The actor said he and Trebek talked about one of the show's the host had coming up.
"I had been on the show a number of times, he was asking me about perhaps coming on again. I was shooting in Atlanta and was unable to do it...," Reynolds said. "When you speak with people like that that you grew up watching and suddenly you are talking to them on the phone, you start to reflect."
He added "You just never know; tomorrow is not a given. Hug them tight, the people in your life."
"It was really shocking and sad. Obviously, he was sick and it wasn't totally, wildly unexpected," Reynolds said. "It's still heartbreaking nonetheless. It's absolutely gut-wrenching."
