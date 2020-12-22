Russia announces travel bans against EU officials in response to Navalny sanctions

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a demonstration in Moscow on September 29, 2019. - Thousands gathered in Moscow for a demonstration demanding the release of the opposition protesters prosecuted in recent months. Police estimated a turnout of 20,000 people at the Sakharov Avenue in central Moscow about half an hour after the start of the protest, which was authorized. The demonstrators chanted "let them go" and brandished placards demanding a halt to "repressions" of opposition protesters.