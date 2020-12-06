Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19, President Trump announced.

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump announced.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote Sunday on Twitter.

CNN has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

