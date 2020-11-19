Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in his ongoing series of false claims about election fraud, laid out the whole shebang during a, um, sweaty press conference on Thursday.
Here's the key bit (with special thanks to CNN's Betsy Klein for transcribing it):
"This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator, prosecutor, would suggest that there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud specifically focused on big cities and specifically focused on, as you would imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats. And particularly focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption."
So, according to Giuliani, what we are seeing in the 2020 election results is coordinated and centralized, multi-state effort to conduct broad-scale voter fraud -- particularly in "big cities."
Oh man! Giuliani cracked this case wide open!
I kid. Because it's hard to take what Giuliani is saying seriously. He's not suggesting that, say, Detroit election officials engaged in voter fraud.(Important note: There is ZERO evidence of voter fraud in Detroit or, well, anywhere.)
No! What Giuliani is alleging that in major cities across the country -- although, presumably, particularly in swing states -- there was a coordinated effort to engage in voter fraud. The conspiracy is bigger than anyone even imagined!
You might reasonably conclude that such a massive conspiracy would leave footprints behind -- traces that are something more than a series of debunked claims about ballots being burned or GOP poll-watchers not being allowed to observe the vote.
And yet, these conspiracists were SO good that only Giuliani -- and the handful of other lawyers and hangers-on who have so little to lose reputation-wise that they were willing to stand beside him as he made these ridiculous claims -- has pieced it all together!
Here is a full fact check on Giuliani's wild, fact-free news conference.
If this wasn't so serious, it would be funny and deeply embarrassing. But since we are talking about the peaceful transition of power and the belief in fair and safe elections, it's not funny at all.
It's sad. Pathetic. And dangerous.
The Point: Sad. Pathetic. Dangerous.
