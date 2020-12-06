(CNN) — El abogado personal del presidente Trump, Rudy Giuliani, dio positivo por el coronavirus, anunció el presidente Donald Trump en Twitter.
«Mejora pronto Rudy, seguiremos adelante !!!» escribió Trump el domingo.
Si bien Trump ha anunciado en Twitter que Giuliani ha dado positivo por coronavirus, el propio Giuliani no lo ha comentado públicamente.
MIRA: Socios de Trump, incluido Giuliani, están pidiendo indultos al presidente
CNN se ha comunicado con Giuliani.
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
