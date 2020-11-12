KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) There's someone new down at Kansas City's Ronald McDonald House.
His name is Benson. He's a trained therapy dog, but his official title is Director of Goodness, or D.O.G. for short.
He'll be spending time with the children and families who are staying at the house while they receive medical care.
The CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, Tami Greenberg, says Benson has already started his duties. She says "What he'll do is provide not just companionship, but he's a trained therapy dog to help the families of kids at Ronald McDonald house get some compassion and support when they need it most."
Benson is a one year old Bernadoodle.
