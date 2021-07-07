Roger Federer knocked out of Wimbledon by Hubert Hurkacz at quarterfinal stage

Roger Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon by world No.18 Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.
This was the first time that the 24-year-old Polish tennis star had reached the quarterfinals, while Federer was appearing in his 18th.
If the eight-time champion's exit was a surprise, the manner of it was even more so -- Hurkacz triumphed in three sets -- 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.
The 39-year-old Federer was seeking to become oldest man to reach Wimbledon semifinals n the Open era, but he looked a shadow of the player that has graced Centre Court.
The Swiss star made 31 unforced errors; Hurkacz made just 12.
More to follow.
