Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - RideKC is rolling back some of its transit service due to covid-19.
That means routes that aren't as widely used will be temporarily canceled.
The city recommends using transit services during the pandemic for essential trips only. Those include:
- Rides for groceries
- Trips for physical and mental health needs such as appointments and to pick up prescriptions
- Trips for essential jobs including hospital/medical, grocery/food service, and essential production.
Starting today, RideKC temporarily rolls back several routes due to COVID impacts on staffing levels: 23, 29, 51, 234, 297, 340, 535, 570, and 571. 529 will change trip times. Use RideKC for essential travel only. #SaferAtHome https://t.co/WNcmzcJUPG pic.twitter.com/5sXnVNDXBr— RideKC (@RideKCTransit) November 23, 2020
The following routes will be temporarily discontinued effective Nov. 23:
- 23 23rd Street
- 29 Blue Ridge Limited
- 51 Ward Parkway
- 234 Boardwalk-Antioch
- 297 Tiffany Springs Flex
- 340 TMC-Lakewood
- 535 Liberty-Shoal Creek Express
- 570 Blue Springs Express
- 571 71 Highway Express
