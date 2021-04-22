KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --

RideKC will be celebrating Earth Day on Thursday.

The event, which is free to the public, will be at the East Village Transit Center. 

It's from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

People can check out RideKC's new electric bus, it was just introduced Apr. 8

They can also check out a RideKC Bike and get a free ride code. 

There will be other giveaways, including face masks. 

Coverings are required at transit centers, bus stops and on board buses. 

