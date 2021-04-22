KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
RideKC will be celebrating Earth Day on Thursday.
The event, which is free to the public, will be at the East Village Transit Center.
It's from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
People can check out RideKC's new electric bus, it was just introduced Apr. 8.
They can also check out a RideKC Bike and get a free ride code.
There will be other giveaways, including face masks.
Coverings are required at transit centers, bus stops and on board buses.
