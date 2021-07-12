Click here for updates on this story
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WBZ) -- Rhode Island is banning people from releasing a large number of balloons outside in a move aimed at protecting wildlife.
Under the new rules, people cannot intentionally release more than nine helium balloons.
Supporters say the balloons pose a serious threat to birds and marine life that ingest them or become entangled.
Violators will face a $100 fine.
The new rule takes effect in November.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.