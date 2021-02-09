Click here for updates on this story
Chapel Hill, North Carolina (WRAL) -- A retired mascot for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill died on Monday.
Rameses XXI passed away around 2 p.m., according to Don Basnight, one of his handlers.
“We’re all saddened by the loss of this nice and beautiful animal. He was a fine mascot and a great ambassador for our school. He will be missed," said Basnight.
The Horned Dorset sheep spent nearly a decade as UNC-Chapel Hill's live mascot before retiring in November of 2020.
Rameses XXI was 10 years old.
