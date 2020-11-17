New restrictions are taking effect around the Metro to stop the spread of COVID-19.
But as restaurants and bars adjust, owners are experiencing additional challenges with the season.
Owner of La Bodega on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, James Taylor has created an outdoor dining option for customers.
It’s complete with an extended patio that goes into what normally would be parking spots on the side of the road. There are fire pits, and tall heat lamps. The restaurant is even selling blankets to their customers who choose the outdoor option.
Though in doing this, he said he’s finding it to be costly.
“Winter is a little different than summer. We were surprised to see people braved the 95 degrees, high humidity and the sun and they didn’t really complain about it. But it doesn’t task the inside air condition as much as what we fear will task the heat. The servers will be having to come in and out of the restaurant to actually service the food. Hot food will get colder sooner,” Taylor said.
Taylor also said heat lamps are hard to come by due to so many restaurants purchasing them across the country.
He said they’re lucky to have the ones they have currently, but they break easy and that’s where it’s becoming a problem.
“We’ve been scouring the whole area from anywhere from Amazon to Costco. And they’re scarce. There’s some available but the price is extremely high. So item’s that were probably $300, are $900 now. And the repair parts are pretty expensive and not available,” Taylor said.
The other problem with the heat lamps? What it’s costing for the propane.
Taylor said it’s not that propane is expensive, but rather how much they’re needing to purchase just to have a warm outdoor dining option.
Despite the challenges, Taylor said being creative and providing a safe atmosphere for customers is priority.
“It’s been a task, but it’s essential for us to survive,” said Taylor. “I think the blankets, the heat, and being there with friends will put a smile on people’s faces. If the weather does permit, and you need some time to go relax, blow off steam and get out of the house then please join us!”
