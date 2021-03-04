Restaurant temporarily closed after being struck by vehicle

Click here for updates on this story
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT ) -- A Lancaster County restaurant is temporarily closed after a car crashed into it Thursday morning, according to East Hempfield Township Police.
The Bob Evans restaurant on Hempland Road was struck by a vehicle around 8:54 a.m., police say.
A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle's driver accidentally applied the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to strike the building, according to police.
No one was injured in the crash.
The restaurant is temporarily closed while repair work is completed, police say.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.