The following organizations, groups and agencies offer caregivers a variety of resources, ranging from support services and webinars to tip sheets, care guides and how-to videos.
AARP Family Caregiving
Find free care guides, legal checklists, care options and an online community that supports all types of family caregivers.
Alzheimer's Association
800-272-3900
Information and support for people with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers. Operates a 24/7 helpline and offers care navigator tools.
The government's free information resource about Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.
ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center
Find programs and services that allow caregivers to get a break from caring for a loved one.
Caregiver Action Network
Formerly known as the National Family Caregivers Association, it provides information and education for family caregivers, including a volunteer support network in over 40 states.
Community Resource Finder
www.communityresourcefinder.org
Easy access to a comprehensive listing of Alzheimer’s and dementia resources, community programs and services.
Eldercare Locator
800-677-1116
Connects caregivers to local services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities across the United States.
Family Caregiver Alliance
800-445-8106
Information, education and services for family caregivers, including the Family Care Navigator, a state-by-state list of services and assistance.
Hospice Foundation of America
800-854-3402
Provides information on issues related to hospice and end-of-life care
Medicare
800-Medicare
Provides information about the parts of Medicare, what's new and how to find Medicare plans, facilities or providers.
National Alliance for Caregiving
A coalition of national organizations focused on family caregiving issues.
National Institute on Aging Information Center
800-222-2225
Research leader on aging issues; information on common age-related health problems.
The National Clearinghouse for Long-term Care Information
Information and tools to plan for future long-term care needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.