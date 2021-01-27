KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A city council committee on housing passed a resolution to determine the feasibility of building a facility for unhoused people facing life-threatening struggles this winter.
Councilman Brandon Ellington proposed the resolution, which requested the "Board of Parks and Recreation to assess parkland for the feasibility and costs associated to maintaining permanent municipal housing for homeless on City parkland and provide funding recommendations."
Ellington has previously voiced support for a permanent homeless shelter or enclave that could provide housing and services for people unable to find it.
Several people in Kansas City have died in the cold over the past few months. Some organizations have proposed a tent city similar to one built in Lawrence in the fall.
Ellington remarked that he would like to propose something more permanent. He called for a holistic approach.
"If we're able to create this enclave with permanent fixtures of mental health and social service providers it should reduce the amount we spend on recidivism," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.