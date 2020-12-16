Click here for updates on this story
Venice, CA (KABC) -- Residents of a Venice neighborhood are growing frustrated over repeated break-ins into their property.
In one case, a homeowner says he's caught the same person on video breaking into his property multiple times.
He says the issues began after a Los Angeles transitional housing shelter opened up nearby. Soon after, a homeless encampment sprung up as well.
Neighbors say they've called police and L.A. City Hall, but nothing is changing.
The homeowner, Steven Roth, says in some cases he's seen his stolen property in the homeless encampment.
He and his neighbors are calling on more support from the city.
Eyewitness News reached out to Council member Mike Bonin's office, but have not yet received a comment.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.