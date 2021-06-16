Click here for updates on this story
FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A family rescue dog in Franklin is making history by becoming the first K9 to receive the Franklin Fire Department's 'Civilian Lifesaving Award.'
Back on July 4th, 2020, K9 Roux saved a family by alerting her owner that their neighbor's house was on fire.
"She just started barking frantically and turning circles at the door which is not a normal behavior for her," Jeff LeCates, Roux's owner, said to News4 last year. "To me it’s just one of those things; Fate, divine intervention, God’s plan."
LeCates said once he opened the door, Roux flew past him to the neighbor's house. He then alerted the family who was sleeping so they could safely escape.
"Ironically, the woman who lives in the home that caught fire is a dog groomer and the reason LeCates adopted Roux 15 months earlier. She knew that LeCates had recently lost his German Shepherd," Franklin Fire officials said.
The woman helped facilitate the adoption and the rest is history.
K9 Roux was honored with the award by Fire Chief Glenn Johnson and also presented her with a pet products gift basket courtesy of Mars Petcare.
