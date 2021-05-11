Republicans take aim at Senate voting rights bill

Members of a deeply divided Senate committee clashed repeatedly Tuesday over a sweeping elections and campaign finance overhaul sought by Democrats to blunt Republican efforts at the state level to restrict access to the ballot. Proposed changes to the measure failed repeatedly on 9-9 tie votes as Republicans -- led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell -- took aim at the 800-plus-page bill. McConnell is shown here heading to the floor of the Senate on January 26, 2021, in Washington. Samuel Corum/Getty Images